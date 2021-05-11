SHAED performs an acoustic version of their latest single, “Part Time Psycho” (And it’s awesome.)

WKQX PIQNIQ

with loveleytheband & SHAED

June 4 at 7PM

Lakeshore Drive-in

www.shaedband.com

Multi-Platinum DC trio, SHAED – who has amassed over 2 BILLION streams worldwide – has also released their new single “Part Time Psycho” from their debut album, “High Dive.” Check out this acoustic performance that they did for us!

SHAED had a huge year in 2018, scoring a significant hit with “Trampoline,” a dreamy electro-pop track that broke through after it soundtracked an Apple commercial.

A remix featuring British pop star Zayn hit number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

High Dive drops May 14th.