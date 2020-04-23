Serena Wolf is back with a pantry-friendly recipe – “Sloppy Joses”

Find out more about Serena at www.domesticate-me.com
Here’s the recipe:
Ultimate Sloppy Josés Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound ground chicken breast
1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into small dice
½ medium red onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¾ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
One 15-ounce can tomato sauce (sometimes labeled “tomato puree”)
½ teaspoon honey
One 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Juice of ½ lime
4 whole grain rolls or buns
For serving:
½ cup grated sharp cheddar (optional)
1 romaine heart, finely chopped
1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the ground chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spatula or until no longer pink.
- Add the bell pepper, onion, oregano, cumin, garlic powder, and red pepper and cook for about 6 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute (just to mellow the acidity), then stir in the tomato sauce, honey, and pinto beans. Simmer gently for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to mingle and the sauce to thicken slightly. Turn off the heat and stir in the lime juice. Taste and season with a little salt if necessary.
- Pile the chicken mixture onto the rolls and top with cheese, romaine and avocado. Get sloppy.