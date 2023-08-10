CHICAGO — Don’t just say “hey” anymore. It’s just not cool.

It’s called “hey hanging” as in you’re leaving the other person hanging as you hold back on the information.

Etiquette experts say it is best to avoid awkward pauses and get to the point.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss cultured butter, subtitles, and flare pants for men.

