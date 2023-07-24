Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Taylor Swift. They’ve all done incredible jobs branding themselves.

They created their own identities, as they became global icons. But guess what? This is nothing new. Long before them artists and others were curating an image of their self.

In her new book, Tara Isabella Burton shows us how we arrived at this moment. It’s called “Self-Made: Creating Our Identities from Da Vinci to the Kardashians”.

taraisabellaburton.com

Twitter @notorioustib

