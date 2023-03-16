John Duza is a self-defense expert and master of martial arts in California who’s going viral for his live-saving hacks for evading ALL kinds of attacks – from cutting cable ties with shoelaces, to barricading a door with a belt, to overpowering any assailant, no matter their size.

conflictdefense.com

selfdefensehacks.com

TikTok @selfdefensehacks

Instagram @conflictdefense

