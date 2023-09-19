CHICAGO — There were a number of guests on set for the WGN Morning News on Tuesday morning – and we needed to come up with something special

As part of the visit from students in Brother Rice High School’s broadcasting club, we decided to play the game “Know Your September 19,” representing the day they stopped by Channel 9.

They were divided into two groups and asked a series of questions about historical events that occurred on this date, from former presidents to pop culture. Larry Potash was the one who was quizzing the kids on their knowledge during the segment in the 9 a.m. hour.

How did the students do with some of these questions? Watch the full segment from WGN Morning News on Tuesday in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.