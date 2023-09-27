CHICAGO — There are a number of sayings that we’ve heard for years that we just think is accurate.

But that’s not always the case, as time has a way of changing what was really said and it’s context.

Paul Konrad is keenly aware of a number of these sayings that he’s found to not be entirely accurate. Sometimes the words are different, the quote was incomplete, or attributed to the wrong person.

That’s why Paul decided to devote his choices for “The List” to the seven quotes we’ve been getting wrong on Tuesday’s morning news.

You can see the sayings that we’ve been getting wrong from the September 27 show in the video above.

