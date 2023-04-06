#1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith’s new book is The Met Flex Diet: Burn Better Fuel, Burn More Fat.
You can join Dr. Ian’s Facebook group for Met Flex tips and recipes.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
#1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith’s new book is The Met Flex Diet: Burn Better Fuel, Burn More Fat.
You can join Dr. Ian’s Facebook group for Met Flex tips and recipes.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page