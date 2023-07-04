CHICAGO — The Fourth of July is a special holiday for people in America, especially those who serve in the armed forces.

That includes Staff Sergeant Michael Saravia, who moved to the United States when he was 21 and joined the United States Marines soon after his arrival. After stops in San Diego and North Carolina, he came to Chicago with his wife Sabrina and daughter Riley in 2020.

On this holiday, we along with Buddy’s Helpers decided to honor Staff Sergeant Saravia along with his family on the WGN Morning News on July 4.

See what we had in store for Riley during the 8 a.m. hour in the video above.

