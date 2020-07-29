Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? through the Comedy Dynamics network, their hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and more yesterday. The accompanying comedy album will be released on July 31, 2020 through SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and more.
For comedian Pat McGann, the days of getting wrecked at bachelor parties and chasing girls in Mexico are over…but the party’s just starting. Now the pragmatic husband and lovingly indifferent father of three juggles soccer games, trips to the zoo and reluctant dinners with other married couples. In his first comedy special, presented and executive produced by Sebastian Maniscalco, McGann’s sarcastic charm and endearing wit are packed into an hour, loaded with laughs and hilarious quips redefining what it means to be a Family Man.
Sebastian Maniscalco and Pat McGann Together Again and Still Bringing the Laughs!
