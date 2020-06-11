Searching for buried treasure in the Rocky Mountains

Barbara Anderson, Treasure Hunter, Attorney
Barbara is in Santa Fe, NM, where she’s been searching for a buried treasure chest estimated to be worth more than a $1 million in gold, jewels and other valuables. She’s been searching for 3 years.
by: Tom BarnasPosted: / Updated:
