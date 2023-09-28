Director Brian Knappenberger talks about new Netflix documentary, Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America.

Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals.

