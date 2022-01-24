Scholarship honors couple killed in 2009 home invasion

In 2009, the unspeakable happened to former CLTV host Garrard McClendon.
While working here, in this newsroom, he learned that his parents, Milton and Ruby McClendon had been killed, during a home invasion.

Garrard and his family are now keeping milton and ruby’s love of education alive, through a scholarship available to Indiana students. 
Application deadline is February 1st.
For more details or to apply visit MCCLENDONFOUNDATION.ORG.

