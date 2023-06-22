SNL star Sarah Sherman, AKA Sarah Squirm, joined WGN Morning News for an interview Thursday to talk about her audition for the sketch comedy show, skit ideas and upcoming movie with Adam Sandler.

Check her out:

Thalia Hall

1807 S Allport Street, Chicago

June 22, 7PM, SOLD OUT

9:30PM, TICKETS AVAILABLE

For more info, go to: www.thaliahallchicago.com and sarahsquirm.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.