CHICAGO — Today is WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra’s last day on WGN Morning News.

Don’t worry, she’s not leaving the station! Sarah will be the co-host of the new Spotlight Chicago show, alongside Ji Suk Yi, at 3 p.m. starting in September.

In honor of her last show, the WGN News team celebrated Sarah all morning long with surprises and special guests!

She will be missed and we wish her the best on her next chapter.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.