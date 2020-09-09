Sarah Brown Wessling with tips on remote learning

5 Things Parents Should Know About Learning-From-Home





Kids generally work in 30-minute increments – tops. Younger children shift activities every 15-20 minutes, and often quicker. Your children shouldn’t be doing school work for 7-8 hours a day at home because that’s not what they would be doing at school. The younger your child is, the less time they should be spending in front of their devices for school. Writing a morning list of the day’s activities can really empower kids to roll right into the next thing, which gives the parent-teacher space to do their other jobs

**how long should different age groups each be working for? for example- kids 4-5, 6-8, 9-10, high schoolers?

Younger children will often need a transition every 15-20 minutes. It doesn’t need to be a complete change in activity, but some movement is certainly useful. ● As children get older we can extend that time, paying attention to how long they can focus. Some will even be able to stay focused when they are standing, doodling, etc. Most importantly, watch for your child’s triggers. If they are getting frustrated, definitely take a break and come back to it

Regular physical movement is a cornerstone of schooling. If you let kids move around regularly, the time goes faster and better. It’s important to balance physical activity with sitting and screen time. Remember, school has a lot of built-in movement (e.g. working in small groups, moving throughout the school, recess). When bodies are moving, brains are working! Maybe a dance or quick rotation in between activities. Pro-tip: You should also have a “vent” physical activity response plan already in place in case your kids seem on the brink of a tantrum – a walk to the mailbox, a quick chore around the house, etc

**How long should different age groups be stopping for breaks/physical activity? ● This often depends on the child and the situation more than the age. The purpose of the break is to give the brain a break, walk away from the screen, de-escalate if frustration is occurring. Remember, children also have social time during their days that may not be as prevalent at home, so giving them the chance to talk, laugh, be silly is okay too!

Video games are a better form of screen time for slightly older kids because they’re social. Re-evaluate screen time and activity. With more learning happening on screens, it will be important to re-evaluate what screen time looks like for your children. Consider how screen time is keeping your child socially connected to others. Gaming is actually one of the more useful types of screen-time. It’s this generation’s equivalent to talking on the phone with friends, and is both collaborative and strategic. Just make sure you play the game and understand the conversations being had and with whom.

**which age groups benefit most from gaming? specific types of games that are good for kids?

Gaming can help students stay connected socially when they can’t be around friends in person. Of course, all games should be monitored and all children should be cautious of who they are playing with. It’s important to think about safety as well as overall screen time when considering maintaining mental well-being.

Talk to your kids about what’s going on in the world. Oftentimes, young people fill in their gaps in knowledge with their own imaginations or by social media. Engage them in conversation to get the record straight. More importantly, school and learning are social. And one of the biggest adjustments for your child will be to go from working with others, to working independently. By setting aside time to talk with your child you will be creating an important bridge to their learning.

**how do you do this with younger kids? you don’t necessarily want them watching news so how else can you connect with them on current events and keep them engaged?

What’s most important is that we as parents are engaging with our children and working towards having real conversations not just transactional ones. Making sense of their world (their friends, family, community) will help them understand the world later.

Consider the ways in which your children aren’t sliding. In what other ways are they growing? Remember, all students are contending with the same reality, so it’s not the same as some students speeding ahead while others are falling farther behind. Learning happens when there is a bit of a struggle, so before you rush to “fix it” consider asking a question like, “What do you know for sure?” or “What’s going to be your first step to figuring this out?” The older your child is, the more responsibilities you can turn over to them.

**what are some strategies to avoid the urge to rush in and fix it when it comes to homework issues?

It’s tough! But pausing and turning the desire for an answer into a question can be helpful. Using phrases like, “show me what you’ve tried so far” or “what do you know for sure” or “watching you work to figure it out is more important to me than the right answer” can all foster this kind of growth.

BIO:

Sarah Brown Wessling is a high school English teacher in Johnston, Iowa. She is the 2010 National Teacher of the Year and is the Teacher Laureate for the nonprofit Teaching Channel. She also hosts “Teaching Channel Presents” on public-television stations around the country.

A high school English teacher, for 22 years in Johnston High School in Johnston, Iowa, Sarah was National Teacher of the Year in 2010. She was the lead Teacher Laureate of Teaching Channel, where she guided thousands of teachers into effective classroom strategies. She’s written and contributed to a number of useful practitioner based publications, including Supporting Students in a Time of Core Standards. She continues this work as an independent consultant, working at districts across the country, as well as educational organizations such as CCSSO, NNSTOY, and National Board. Sarah has also been working with the video presentation company Prezi to help guide educators and with video tools and resources that help to make distance learning easier for teachers, parents and students.