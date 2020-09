Open now and running through the remainder of 2020, Chicago French Press will serve up its delicious drinks both hot and iced in person at Roosevelt Collection. Packaged versions of their addictive brew will also be available in a variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gifting. Known for offering their patrons the opportunity to give back to great causes with every purchase, 5% of proceeds from each bag sold will directly support select 501(c)3 organizations locally and nationally supporting social justice in the Black community. Christian and the CFP team join the lifestyle center’s robust lineup of local, black-owned businesses including Kido, Sultry Steps, Love Peridot and Divinity 7.

