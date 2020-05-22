Ryan Leavitt on the Pillar Booth

Pillar Booth typically makes soundproof phone booths for offices – companies buy the booths to provide a quiet space where people can focus, have a private conversation, and increase productivity in an open office.

We launched in 2019 and growing very quickly, but when COVID hit and everyone was working from home, there was no longer a demand for phone booths in offices so we created the Pillar Protect Booth – leveraging our expertise and resources to help the protect Frontline workers and patients as the volume of testing continues to increase.

We formed a partnership with Morgan Li, a manufacturer on the south side of Chicago, to quickly design, prototype, and launch the booths.