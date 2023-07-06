The ‘Roscoe Village Burger Fest’ is back for its 16th year on the North Side. There will be two stages of music, a “kid zone”, arts and crafts and of course, a bunch of restaurants making great burgers! Chef Craig Bell, owner of “Reclaimed Bar & Restaurant” is with us making a lamb burger.

Check out Reclaimed Restaurant at Western and Waveland. And the ‘Roscoe Village Burger Fest’ is happening Friday through Sunday, right near Belmont and Damen.

