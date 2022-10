Darryl Jones joined the Rolling Stones in 1994 when Bill Wyman retired. Darryl’s life and career so far are the subject of a documentary in theaters now. Darryl Jones: In The Blood is also available via Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.