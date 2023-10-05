You may know him from his work with Spike Lee, and most recently in the film Till. Accomplished screen and stage actor Roger Guenveur Smith’s latest work threads the past to the present in a one man show, as seen through the eyes and voice of Otto Frank, father of Anne Frank.

Otto Frank

Thursday, 10/5 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 10/6 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10/7 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Wirtz Theater (Room 203)

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for Performing and Media Arts

Chicago Campus

Abbott Hall

710 N. Dusable Lake Shore Drive