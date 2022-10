Robin is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with retro recipes!

Just in time for Halloween, she made Feet Loaf and Kool Aid Pickles.

The Feet Loaf recipe comes from Tasty.com and can be viewed here.

The Kool Aid Pickles recipe comes from Southern Living and can be viewed here

