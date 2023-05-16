CHICAGO — We would all like to think that we can keep doing everything we did at a younger age, but time eventually catches up to all of us.

Robin Baumgarten was thinking about that when she was coming up with her ideas for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

That’s why she featured a few things with the theme of “things you think you can still do but you can’t.” The topics ranged from movement, activities, and even fashion, while also taking some feedback from her co-hosts.

You can see all of Robin’s picks from “The List” on May 16’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.