CHICAGO — One of the biggest stories in sports has to do with something off the field – and one we saw play out in front of one of our sports anchors on Channel 9.

Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular singer in the world at the moment, has been seen with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, even attending his last two games. WGN’s Jarrett Payton caught the couple leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the game against the Bears on September 24.

She was at Kansas City’s next game on Sunday when the Chiefs defeated the Jets at Met Life Stadium.

While this is exciting, it’s not something new in the world of entertainment and sports – and Robin Baumgarten made people aware with that on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

She devoted her choices for “The List” to the singer/athlete couples you’ve forgotten about through the years.

You can see the examples Robin had during the October 3 show in the video above.

