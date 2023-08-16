CHICAGO — Wednesday is the birthday of one of the most popular singer, songwriters, and actresses of the last 40 years.

Madonna turns 65 and her fans all around the world are taking a moment to celebrate.

That includes Robin Baumgarten, who dedicated her choices for “The List” to the “Queen of Pop” during Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Her choices for “The List’ feature her favorite songs from Madonna through the years, with her fellow co-hosts chiming in on the selections.

You can see the full list of Robin’s favorite songs from the August 16 show in the video above.

