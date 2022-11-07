WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Tuna and Pear Pizza.

Enjoy!

Cooking time: 45-50 mins.

Preparation time: 30 mins. plus time for dough to rise

Main cooking utensils: saucepan, large baking sheet

Oven temperature: 425-450°F; then – 325°F

Oven position: center

For 6 servings you need:

7-8 oz. can tuna in oil

2 medium onions

2 ripe pears

7-8oz can tomatoes

seasoning

pinch dried oregano

1/2 cake compressed yeast

pinch sugar

2/3 cup water

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons margarine

little oil

small can anchovy fillets

picked walnut slices

1. To prepare filling, drain oil from tuna fish into a pan.

2. Peel and chop the onions and pears and toss in the oil.

3. Add flaked tuna, canned tomatoes with liquid from the can, season well.

4. Simmer in uncovered pan until a firm mixture is formed: this takes 15-20 minutes; add oregano.

5. Cream the yeast with the sugar then add tepid water.

6. Sift the flour and a pinch of salt, rub in the margarine.

7. Make a well in center, pour in yeast liquid, sprinkle flour over the top.

8 Leave for 15 minutes, then knead until a smooth dough.

9. Form yeast mixture into a 10-11 inch round on greased baking sheet, brush dough with oil.

10. Top with tuna mixture, then anchovy fillets, and pickled walnut slices.

11. Allow dough to rise 20-25 minutes.

12 Bake in center of a 425-450°F oven for 10-15 minutes, lower heat to 325°F, and allow another 10-15 minutes.

TO SERVE: Hot for a buffet or supper dish or as an hors d’oeuvres.

