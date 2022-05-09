WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Tomato-Ham Buffet Ring.

Ingredients:

2 envelopes plain gelatin

1 1/4 cups water

1 can (1 1/4 cups) Campbell’s Tomato Soup

1 3-ounce package cream cheese or 1/2 cup cottage cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated onion

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

2 cups ground cooked ham

Directions:

Soften gelatin in 3/4 cup water, set aside. Combine soup and remaining 1 cup water; heat thoroughly. Remove soup from heat; add gelatin and cream cheese and stir or beat until smooth. Cool; add lemon juice, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ham. Rinse an 8-inch ring mold with cold water. Pour in mixture and chill until firm. Unmold on lettuce or other salad greens. Garnish with deviled eggs and/or rip olives. Makes 6-8 servings.

