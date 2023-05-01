WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with some retro recipes.

For today’s segment, she whipped up Terrine of Garden Vegetables.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

INGREDIENTS: (TERRINE

½ lb green beans (trimmed)

4 large carrots (trimmed)

6 artichokes

1 head romaine

½ 10oz pkg frozen peas

3 cups chicken broth

4 envelopes unflavored gelatin

2 tbsp white horseradish

salt, pepper

HORSERADISH SAUCE

1 cup plain yogurt

½ up mayonaisse

2 tbsp white horseradish

DIRECTIONS:

-Chill bundt cake pan in freezer

-Cook green beans 7 minutes in covered pot in just enough water to cover beans. Put beans in covered dish, refrigerate. Boil remaining water and reduce to 2 tbsp.

-Cook carrots in enough water to cover. Remove carrots, let cool, then chop coarsely. Cover and refrigerate. Boil remaining water and reduce to 2 tbsp. Combine with bean water.

-Cook artichokes in SALTED water until tender. Remove from water. When cool remove leaves and reserve hearts. Cover and refrigerate.

-Wash romaine. Discard coarser pieces. Black dark green leaves 2 minutes. Drain water. When cool, shred like coleslaw. Refrigerate.

-Cook peas in boiling water 3 minutes. Drain and refrigerate.

-Combine bean/carrot water with enough chicken broth to measure 3 cups. Add gelatin. Let stand 5 minutes to soften. Transfer to saucepan and heat. Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Season with salt, pepper and horseradish.

-Remove mold from freezer. Swirl several tbsp of gelatin around sides of mold. It should set immeidately.

-Crisscross green beans on bottom o mold to make a checkered patter. Stand a few more beans upright around edge of mold.

-Layer carrots evenly over the bears. Top with peas. Put remaining beans over peas. Add romaine. Add artichokes.

-Slowly pour remaining gelatin mixture over everything. Refrigerate.