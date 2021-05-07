Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Ring Around the Tuna Salad’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Ring Around the Tuna Salad.

Ingredients

  • 13 oz. pkg. of limon or lime jello
  • 1/4 tspsalt
  • 1 cboiling water
  • 3/4 ccold water
  • 2 Tbspapple cider vinegar
  • 2 tspgrated onion
  • 1/2 cdiced cucumber
  • 1/2 cdiced celery
  • 2 Tbspdiced pimento or meat of a tomato
  • 4sliced, stuffed olives (pimento)
  • 5 oz drained albacore (tuna)

Preparation

  1. Dissolve jello and salt in boiling water
  2. Add cold water, vinegar and onion. Chill until very thick but not set. Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into mold or individual serving cups
  3. Chill until firm. I usually make this up the night before. Unmold onto crisp lettuce. You can top with additional tuna or mayo.

