Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Ring Around the Tuna Salad’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Ring Around the Tuna Salad.
Ingredients
- 13 oz. pkg. of limon or lime jello
- 1/4 tspsalt
- 1 cboiling water
- 3/4 ccold water
- 2 Tbspapple cider vinegar
- 2 tspgrated onion
- 1/2 cdiced cucumber
- 1/2 cdiced celery
- 2 Tbspdiced pimento or meat of a tomato
- 4sliced, stuffed olives (pimento)
- 5 oz drained albacore (tuna)
Preparation
- Dissolve jello and salt in boiling water
- Add cold water, vinegar and onion. Chill until very thick but not set. Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into mold or individual serving cups
- Chill until firm. I usually make this up the night before. Unmold onto crisp lettuce. You can top with additional tuna or mayo.