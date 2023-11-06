WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with some retro recipes.
INGREDIENTS:
– 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature
– 1 1/2 cups finely grated cheddar cheese, divided
– Kosher salt
– Freshly ground black pepper
– 1 bell pepper, stem removed
– See below for suggested fillings

FILLINGS:
This recipe is pretty mild–perfect for kids (see it on my Cinderella Board), so if you want to add more flavor try some of these mix-ins:
– Crumbled bacon
– Chopped jalapeño
– Olives
– Garlic & parmesan
– Sliced scallions
– Lump crab meat
– Spinach & artichoke
– Chopped pimento
– Chopped chives

DIRECTIONS:

– In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese and 1 cup shredded cheese until thoroughly combined. (See below for more ingredient options!)
– Using your hands, shape the mixture into a ball, then coat in the remaining shredded cheese to cover the outside of the cheese ball.
– Transfer the mixture to a large piece of plastic wrap continuing to shape into a round ball.
– Wrap twine around the cheese ball four times (or use 4 large rubber bands) tightly around the wrapped cheese ball to shape into a pumpkin. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
– Remove the twine and plastic wrap.
– Press bell pepper stem into the top of the cheese ball where all the lines intersect.

Pro tip: To avoid food waste, slice your pepper and serve on the side to scoop up cheese! Yum

More details on the blog (see blog post in the Halloween Section).