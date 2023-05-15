WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with some retro recipes.

For today’s segment, she whipped up a recipe for Monterey Souffle Salad.

Ingredients:

1 package lemon-flavored gelatin

1 cup hot water and 1/2 cup cold water

2 tbsps lemon juice

1/2 cup Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

1-1/2 can Star-Kist Tuna

3/4 cup chopped cucumber or celery

1/4 cup sliced stuffed olives

2 tbsps chopped pimento

1/2 tsp grated onion

Directions:

Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add cold water, lemon juice, real mayonnaise and 1/4 tsp salt. Blend well with rotary beater. Pour into refrigerator freezing tray. Quick chill in freezing unit (without changing control) 15 to 20 minutes, or until firm about 1 inch from edge but soft in center. Turn mixture into bowl and whip with rotary beater until fluffy. Fold in remaining ingredients. Pour in 1-quart mold or individual molds. Chill until firm in refrigerator (not freezing unit) 30 to 60 minutes. Unmold and garnish with salad greens and serve with additional real mayonnaise, if desired.

Yield: 4-6 servings

