WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with some retro recipes. Today she whips up some Mini Cheese Ball Turkeys.

Ingredients

8 oz Philadelphia cream cheese, room temp

1 pkg cheese ball dip – your favorite

(I used Parmesan Garlic from Sunset Gourmet)

1 cup finely chopped pecans

thinly sliced carrots

slivered almonds

orange cheese

dried cranberries

Directions

Mix together the room temp cream cheese and the package of cheese ball dip until well combined. Using a small cookie scoop (approx 1 Tbsp) scoop cream cheese into balls.

Roll each ball in the finely chopped pecans.

Stick 4 – 5 of the finely sliced carrot sticks into the back of each ball to form the tallest part of the tail.

In front of the carrots, place 4 -5 of the slivered almonds.

Cut a slice of cheese into small triangles. Stick a small triangle on each ball as the beak.

Cut the dried cranberries into small circles. Place 2 small circles above each beak.

If you need some help sticking the eyes and beak onto the cheese balls you can use a toothpick to dab a teeny bit of mayo or cream cheese onto the eyes/beak and that will help it stick better.

