WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Hot Dog and Pickle Jello.

Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

1 packet Unflavored gelatin

1/2 c cold water

3 c hot beef stock

10 hot dogs

1 jar baby dill pickles

DIRECTIONS:

1. In small bowl combine cold water and gelatin. Set aside.

2. Dissolve 3 tsp or 3 cubes beef bouillon in 3 cups hot water. Bring to boil.

3. Combine gelatin and beef stock mixture, stir well until combined.

4. Cut hot dogs and pickles in half and arrange in bundt cake pan..

5. Slowly pour the gelatin mixture to fill the pan.

6. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until completely set.

7. Invert pan to serve.

