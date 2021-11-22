Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Holiday Tomato Soup Fruitcake’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for ‘Tomato Soup Fruitcake.’ Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 package spice cake mix

1 can condensed tomato soup

1/4 cup water

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup chopped candied fruit

Directions:

Grease and flour a nine-inch tube pan. Mix cake as directed on package, substituting soup and water for liquid. (Add eggs if called for.) Fold in chopped nuts and candied fruit. pour into pan. Bake as directed on package. increasing baking time for cakes baked at 375 F. to about one hour, and for cakes baked at 350 F for about 1-1/4 hours. Let stand in pan 10 minutes; remove and cool on rack.

Orange glaze:

2-1/2 tablespoons boiling water

2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

3/4 teaspoon grated orange rind

Gradually add water to sugar and orange rind. Stir until smooth. Use as glaze on Holiday Fruitcake.