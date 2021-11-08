Robin shares retro recipe for Frozen Jellied Turkey-Vegetable Salad

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Frozen Jellied Turkey-Vegetable Salad. Enjoy!
- 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin (2 tablespoons)
- 2 cans condensed cream of celery soup (10 1/2 oz each)
- 4 cups finely diced cooked turkey
- 2 packages frozen mixed vegetables, cooked and drained
- 1 cup salad dressing (like Miracle Whip, do NOT use mayonnaise)
- Line two 8-inch square pans with plastic wrap, allowing enough extra wrap to fold over the top.
- Soften gelatin 1/2 cup cold water. Heat soup and gelatin, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. Add turkey, vegetables, and salad dressing (do not use mayonnaise), folding all together gently. Divide mixture between the two line pans. Fold the wrap over top and freeze until firm. To hold in frozen storage, remove frozen blocks from pans, fold and seal wrap tightly, label and return to freezer. To thaw and slice for serving, place the frozen block of jellied mixture in the refrigerator.