Robin shares retro recipe for Frosty Slaw Man Salad

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Frosty Slaw Man Salad.

Ingredients:

6 envelopes plain gelatin

¼ cup cold water

3 cups Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise

3 tsp salt

3 pounds cottage cheese, cream style

12 cups grated or finely chopped cabbage (about 2 medium heads of cabbage)

Directions:

1.) Soften gelatin in cold water; stir over hot water till dissolved. Mix with mayonnaise, salt, cottage cheese. Fold in cabbage. (For Head)

2.) Pack salad into 1 pound cottage cheese carton. Chill in refrigerator until firm. (For Body)

3.) Back salad into two 6-cup bowls. Chill until firm. (Or use one bowl, turn out when firm and refill the bowl.) (Form Snowman)

4.) Unmold one bowl on a platter, rounded side down. Top with salad from the second bowl, rounded side up. (Two flat sides meet, forming a ball.) Unmold head; set on the body. May carrot pipe, green or red pepper hat, sliced olive eyes, and buttons, tiny tomato nose, cucumber or carrot stick broom, parsley scarf. Use the remaining salad as a base.