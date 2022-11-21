WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for the famous Beef Trifle made by Rachel on “Friends.”

Enjoy!

Ingredients

¾ pound ground beef

½ cup diced onion

¾ cup frozen green peas

½ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 7 oz. pkg. Lady fingers, cut in half, divided

1 cup raspberry jam

4 cups vanilla custard or pudding, divided

2 cups fresh raspberries

2 bananas, sliced

2 cups whipped topping



Instructions

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook, crumbling with the back of a spoon until browned, about 8 minutes. Add onion to ground beef and cook, stirring constantly 4 minutes. Add peas and season with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute. Remove from heat and set aside.

Line bottom of trifle dish with half of the lady fingers, artfully arranging some around the perimeter of the dish. Top lady fingers evenly with jam. Spread 2 cups of custard over jam and top with raspberries. Add remaining lady fingers in a single layer over custard. Top evenly with sauteed beef mixture and remaining custard. Add sliced bananas and top evenly with whipped topping.

