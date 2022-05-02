WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Easter Bake Jelly Eggs.

Ingredients

6 eggs 1 1/2 cups hot vegetable broth 4 Tbsp cooked corn 4 Tbsp cooked green peas 15 g gelatine 2 small sausage links, finely chopped 1 small bell pepper finely cut Handful parsley leaves Baking soda to taste Salt and pepper

Directions

Make an medium hole in each egg. Pour out eggs and empty egg shells.

In a big bowl with water and baking soda, put egg shells in it to sterilize for 15 minutes.

Then, take out eggs shells and wash with tap water, let to dry.

For filling egg shells, first put parsley leave into the egg shell. Then 1 Tsp chopped bell pepper, then chopped sausages, corn and finally green peas.

Pour 1 ½ cups of hot vegetable broth into gelatin, add pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well until gelatin dissolved.

Using a strainer to separate solid from a liquid. Fill each egg shell. Place them in the fridge for 4-5 hours.

Then peel the eggs and VOILA, you have these wonderful jelly eggs.