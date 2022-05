WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Crown Roast of Frankfurters.

Recipe

1 pound frankfurters

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

2 cups shredded cabbage

1/2 cup boiling water

Pimento

