Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Cranberry Candle Salad’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Cranberry Candle Salad. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound canned whole cranberry sauce 
  • 3 oz fruit-flavored gelatin, red, yellow or orange 
  • 1 cup boiling water 
  • ¼ tsp salt 
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice 
  • ½ cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 apple or orange, peeled and diced 
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

  1. Heat cranberry sauce, strain, and set berries aside. Dissolve gelatin in hot juice and water. Add salt and lemon juice
  2. Chill until thickened enough to mound slightly when dropped from a spoon.
  3. Beat in mayonnaise with a rotary beater till light and fluffy. Fold in cranberries, fruit, and nuts.
  4. Divide mixture evenly into eight 6 oz fruit juice cans. Chill 4 hours or longer. Unmold, garnish with mayonnaise to taste.
  5. Cut birthday candles in half to shorten them. Insert candles into the tops of cranberry candles and light.

