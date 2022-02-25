Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Corned Beef and Cabbage Mold’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage Mold. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • 1 cup cold water
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. tabasco pepper sauce
  • 1 1/2 c. mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 c. chopped sweet pickles
  • 1 c. chopped celery
  • 1 c. finely shredded cabbage
  • 1 can corned beef, finely cut

Directions:

  1. Sprinkle gelatine over water in saucepan.
  2. Place over low heat; stir constantly until gelatine dissolves. 4 or 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat.
  4. Stir in salt, lemon juice, & tabasco. Gradually stir into mayonnaise in mixing bowl; add onion.
  5. Chill, stirring occasionally until mixture is slightly thickened. Add sweet pickles, celery, cabbage & corned beef. Mix well. Turn in round mold.

