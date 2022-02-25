Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Corned Beef and Cabbage Mold’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage Mold. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
- 1 cup cold water
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. tabasco pepper sauce
- 1 1/2 c. mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped onion
- 1/2 c. chopped sweet pickles
- 1 c. chopped celery
- 1 c. finely shredded cabbage
- 1 can corned beef, finely cut
Directions:
- Sprinkle gelatine over water in saucepan.
- Place over low heat; stir constantly until gelatine dissolves. 4 or 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Stir in salt, lemon juice, & tabasco. Gradually stir into mayonnaise in mixing bowl; add onion.
- Chill, stirring occasionally until mixture is slightly thickened. Add sweet pickles, celery, cabbage & corned beef. Mix well. Turn in round mold.
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you too. Let’s connect. Never miss a moment. Sign up for the WGN Morning News newsletters and have the stories and headlines delivered directly to your inbox.