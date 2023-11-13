WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with some retro recipes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 can (16 ounces) pork and beans, drained

2 green onions, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons catsup

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke

5 or 6 medium lettuce leaves

1/2 pound thinly sliced ham

8 slices American cheese

Bake Corn Bread. Mash pork and beans thoroughly. Stir in onions, catsup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and liquid smoke. Spread over Corn Bread. Cut into 30 rectangles about 2 1/2 x 2 inches. Place on serving tray. CUt lettuce and ham sliced into 30 rectangles each, about 2 1/2 x 2 inches; layer on Corn Bread. Cut cheese with 1 3/4 inch canapé cutters or knife; place cheese cutouts on ham. Refrigerate until serving time. 2 1/2 dozen canapés.

Corn Bread

1 cup all-purpose flour *

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup milk

1/4 cup shortening

1 egg

2 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 400°. Grease jelly roll pan, 15 1/2 x 10 1/2 x 1 inch. Blend all ingredients about 20 seconds. Beat vigorously 1 minute. pour into pan. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool. *If using self-rising flour, reduce baking powder to 2 teaspoons and omit salt.

