Robin shares retro recipe for Circus Peanut Jello Salad

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Circus Peanut Jello Salad.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup boiling water, divided
- 1 3-oz package orange gelatin
- 1 8-oz can crushed pineapple, undrained
- 1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
PREPARATION
- To begin, cut candies into small pieces and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and cover and microwave until melted and smooth.
- In a large bowl add the orange gelatin and dissolve with the remaining hot water. Stir in the melted candy mixture as well as the crushed pineapple. Place in the fridge and chill until partly-set, about 30 minutes.
- Remove from the fridge and fold in the Cool Whip whipped topping. Pour the gelatin mixture into a 9×9 baking dish or gelatin mold and chill until firm. Top the orange jello salad with Circus Peanut candies.
- Is this the weirdest retro recipe in existence? Not likely. One bite of this dessert recipe and I can assure you that, although it’s weird, it’s got a fluffy charm all Grandmas love.
Full recipe from SouthernLiving.com