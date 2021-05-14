Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Almonds in a Haystack’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Almonds in a Haystack. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 C. finely chopped ham
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 3/4 C. Miracle Whip
  • 1/3 C. sliced green onions
  • 1/4 C. pickle relish
  • Slivered almonds

PREPARATION

Combine ham, 4 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 cup salad dressing, 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds (chopped before adding), onion and pickle relish. Mix well and chill. Shape into 1 large or 2 small mounds.

Combine 1/4 cup salad dressing and remaining cream cheese; mix well. Frost mound with cream cheese mixture. Chill slightly; cover with toasted almonds.

