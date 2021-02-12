Robin shares recipe for retro Spaghetti-O Jello

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten tries her hand at cooking — and whips up a retro recipe for Spaghetti-O Jello.

If you’re brave enough to try it for yourself at home, follow the recipe below:

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup condensed tomato soup
  • 2 (¼ ounce) packets unflavored gelatin
  • 2 cans Spaghetti-Os

Directions:

  • In a large pot, pour in your water and condensed tomato soup, then sprinkle the gelatin on top. Allow gelatin to bloom in the water, about 5-10 minutes.
  • Once gelatin has bloomed, stir together lightly.
  • Place the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium, then keep stirring occasionally until the gelatin has completely dissolved, and the mixture is quite smooth.
  • Turn off the heat and add the Spaghetti-Os to the pot. Mix until well-combined, then pour evenly into 4 cup ring mold.
  • Refrigerate mold for 4 hours or overnight.
  • When ready to serve, loosen mold by placing in a bowl of warm water, then invert onto a plate. Serve with Vienna sausages.

ENJOY!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News