Robin shares recipe for retro Spaghetti-O Jello

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten tries her hand at cooking — and whips up a retro recipe for Spaghetti-O Jello.
If you’re brave enough to try it for yourself at home, follow the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup condensed tomato soup
- 2 (¼ ounce) packets unflavored gelatin
- 2 cans Spaghetti-Os
Directions:
- In a large pot, pour in your water and condensed tomato soup, then sprinkle the gelatin on top. Allow gelatin to bloom in the water, about 5-10 minutes.
- Once gelatin has bloomed, stir together lightly.
- Place the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium, then keep stirring occasionally until the gelatin has completely dissolved, and the mixture is quite smooth.
- Turn off the heat and add the Spaghetti-Os to the pot. Mix until well-combined, then pour evenly into 4 cup ring mold.
- Refrigerate mold for 4 hours or overnight.
- When ready to serve, loosen mold by placing in a bowl of warm water, then invert onto a plate. Serve with Vienna sausages.
ENJOY!