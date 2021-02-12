Robin shares recipe for retro Spaghetti-O Jello

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten tries her hand at cooking — and whips up a retro recipe for Spaghetti-O Jello.

If you’re brave enough to try it for yourself at home, follow the recipe below:

Ingredients:

¼ cup water

¼ cup condensed tomato soup

2 (¼ ounce) packets unflavored gelatin

2 cans Spaghetti-Os

Directions:

In a large pot, pour in your water and condensed tomato soup, then sprinkle the gelatin on top. Allow gelatin to bloom in the water, about 5-10 minutes.

Once gelatin has bloomed, stir together lightly.

Place the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium, then keep stirring occasionally until the gelatin has completely dissolved, and the mixture is quite smooth.

Turn off the heat and add the Spaghetti-Os to the pot. Mix until well-combined, then pour evenly into 4 cup ring mold.

Refrigerate mold for 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, loosen mold by placing in a bowl of warm water, then invert onto a plate. Serve with Vienna sausages.

ENJOY!