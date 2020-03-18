Robin Baumgarten’s list of shows to watch while spending some quality time on the couch

WHAT I'VE BEEN WATCHING WHILE STUCK AT HOME
I may not be good at a lot of things, but I am freaking GREAT at watching TV. So, in this time of social distancing, here is my list of shows I've been watching that you might enjoy.
Some late additions to my original list:
SANDITON (PBS) - miniseries of Jane Austen unfinished novel
AFTER LIFE (Netflix) - funny, heartfelt series by Ricky Gervais"
Must watch TV binging:
The Durrells in Corfu on PBS
The Outsider on HBO
The Great British Baking Show on the PBS
Five Came Back on Netflix
Andy Griffith on Netflix