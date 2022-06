Well well well.

Our Robin Baumgarten posted some big news on social media Saturday night.



For quite a while she’s talked about her mystery relationship with the man she only called “Mr. X.”

The breaking news update? They are engaged!



“Mr. X is now Mr. Fiancé. Can’t wait for you all to meet him,” she captioned the photo.



Congrats to Robin and Mr. X!



We will look forward to more details Monday on the WGN Morning News.