In his new book, comedian/author Mike Bridenstine talks about how a tiny, do-it-yourself stand-up scene on the North Side of Chicago in the 90s produced some of the most successful and influential stand-up comedians.
The Perfect Amount of Wrong: The Rise of Alt Comedy on Chicago’s North Side
Mike Bridenstine
Tonight 6:30pm
Volumes Bookcafe, Wicker Park
Tomorrow 2pm & 6pm
The Lincoln Lodge, Logan Square
