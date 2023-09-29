In his new book, comedian/author Mike Bridenstine talks about how a tiny, do-it-yourself stand-up scene on the North Side of Chicago in the 90s produced some of the most successful and influential stand-up comedians.

The Perfect Amount of Wrong: The Rise of Alt Comedy on Chicago’s North Side

Mike Bridenstine

Tonight 6:30pm

Volumes Bookcafe, Wicker Park

Tomorrow 2pm & 6pm

The Lincoln Lodge, Logan Square

Instagram @mikebridenstine

TikTok @mikebridenstine

Facebook Mike Bridenstine

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.