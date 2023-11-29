“The Loop Files: An Oral History of the Most Outrageous Radio Station Ever.”

Book launch party November 30, 7-9pm

Pippin’s Tavern

39 E. Chicago Ave.

www.eckhartzpress.com



Rick Kaempfer is an author and publisher at Eckhartz Press. His latest book is called “The Loop Files: An Oral History of the Most Outrageous Radio Station Ever.” It’s a subject matter he knows well because he worked at the Loop himself for seven years in the late 80s/early 90s as a disc jockey and as the producer of the Steve & Garry show.

