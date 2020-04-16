Return to Bayside in Saved by the Bell reboot

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV
— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Zack, A.C. Slater, and the gang are back! (Soon-ish)
The series halted production as the show neared completion, it's unknown when the new "Saved by the Bell" will launch. The show is set to stream on the NBCUniversal streamer. Peacock recently expressed confidence that the series could still premiere in 2020.