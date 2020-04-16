Return to Bayside in Saved by the Bell reboot

Jamie Metzl says there's a lot of fault to go around on the handling of COVID 19 but that pulling funding now, as the virus makes its way to the world's southern hemisphere is dangerous.

In response to President Trump's decision to halt funding to the WHO Metzel, an adviser to the organization released this statement:"Cutting off US funding to the World Health Organization in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century is the height of self-defeating lunacy. Like many other organizations and states, the WHO made mistakes early on this crisis. The critical mistakes China, the United States, and the WHO must all be reviewed carefully. Nevertheless, the WHO remains the most essential international organization to help us through this crisis. Viruses do not respect national borders and no country can expect to get through this crisis on our own. Rather than blindly undermining the WHO at this time of intense need, the United States should be working closely with allies and partners around the world to strengthen the WHO and enhance collaboration for our mutual benefit."